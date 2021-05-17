PM Morrison to visit NZ for Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting on 30 and 31 May.

Prime Minister Morrison, accompanied by Mrs Morrison, will arrive in Queenstown on Sunday 30 May and talks will take place on the 31st.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Our relationship with Australia is our closest and most important and this has never been more evident than in these trying times for the world.

"Discussions will centre on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the shared challenges we face. The key focus of the meeting will of course be our COVID-19 recovery as well as how we continue working together on key regional and security issues.

"This visit will also be a good opportunity to celebrate the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel and to welcome our trans-Tasman cousins back to Aotearoa.

"An in-person Leaders' meeting reflects a significant achievement for both our countries and is highly unusual in the COVID-19 context. It's a significant achievement to be able to host Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs Morrison on our shores," Jacinda Ardern said.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will engage with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism, and community leaders and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)