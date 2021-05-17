Left Menu

PM Morrison to visit NZ for Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting 2021

Prime Minister Morrison, accompanied by Mrs Morrison, will arrive in Queenstown on Sunday 30 May and talks will take place on the 31st.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:29 IST
PM Morrison to visit NZ for Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting 2021
“I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting on 30 and 31 May.

Prime Minister Morrison, accompanied by Mrs Morrison, will arrive in Queenstown on Sunday 30 May and talks will take place on the 31st.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Our relationship with Australia is our closest and most important and this has never been more evident than in these trying times for the world.

"Discussions will centre on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the shared challenges we face. The key focus of the meeting will of course be our COVID-19 recovery as well as how we continue working together on key regional and security issues.

"This visit will also be a good opportunity to celebrate the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel and to welcome our trans-Tasman cousins back to Aotearoa.

"An in-person Leaders' meeting reflects a significant achievement for both our countries and is highly unusual in the COVID-19 context. It's a significant achievement to be able to host Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs Morrison on our shores," Jacinda Ardern said.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will engage with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism, and community leaders and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case....

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent ...

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021