MP: Woman killed in leopard attack in Seoni

MP: Woman killed in leopard attack in SeoniPTI | Seoni | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:44 IST
A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said.
The incident took place near Ratanpur village in Keolari block of the district on Sunday, Divisional Forest Officer S K S Tiwari said.
The woman was plucking Tendu leaves in a forest outside the village when a leopard attacked her. The feline grabbed the woman by her neck and dragged her for about half- a-kilometer, he said.
After the woman raised an alarm, her husband and some other villagers rushed there, but only found a blood-stained mobile phone of the victim at the spot.
They later spotted the body at a hillock nearby, the official said.
A forest team found pug-marks of a leopard at the spot, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoni district
- Keolari
- Madhya
- Divisional Forest
- Tendu