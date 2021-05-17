Two terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar
Two unidentified terrorists have been nuetralised in an encounter at Khanmoh area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:54 IST
Two unidentified terrorists have been nuetralised in an encounter at Khanmoh area of Srinagar on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early morning hours today.
"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. "#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (toll 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police said in another tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces in Shopian district. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security establishment already had input regarding the planting of IED in the Turkawangam area of Shopian. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
