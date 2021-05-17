Left Menu

Not from Bihar, not our culture: State Water Minister on bodies floating in Ganga

Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday said that the bodies found floating in the river Ganga were not from the State and added that it is 'not our culture'.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:34 IST
Not from Bihar, not our culture: State Water Minister on bodies floating in Ganga
Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh Bihar Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday said that the bodies found floating in the river Ganga were not from the State and added that it is 'not our culture'.

Jha's remarks come after reports of several bodies being found floating in Ganga and its tributaries in the last few days in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "Do you think this is our culture? No it's not. It is serious matter if bodies have been found floating in river Ganga but these bodies are not from Bihar."

"We are shocked by the way bodies have been found floating in the holy Ganga river. Ever since we have seen this news we have taken immediate steps and asked officials to take appropriate action," said the Minister. The Centre should probe this matter, he said and added that it is a matter of grave concern and calls for investigation.

"We have placed nets in many places in the Ganga river. I can't say openly about which state the bodies are coming from but it's matter of probe. Most of the bodies are found in border areas of Bihar," said Jha. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent the dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, calling media reports of bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped in the rivers "undesirable and alarming".

The Jal Shakti Ministry said that the state governments should focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation. On May 13, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, after receiving complaints about dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

Namami Gange has directed states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga "and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation," the Jal Shakti Ministry said at a review meeting conducted on May 15-16. The state pollution control boards have also been directed to monitor the water quality more frequently in consultations with the health departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...

Boris Johnson urges 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown eases in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to move to the next stage of considerable easing of lockdown restrictions that allows greater indoor interactions with a heavy dose of caution, as the UK continues to monitor rapidly risin...

Ireland considering giving AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines to ages 40-49

Irish health officials are considering allowing the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson for those aged between 40 and 49 in addition to the current use for over-50s, a senior health official said.The Irish Health ...

9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident found dead

Jakarta Indonesia, May 17 ANIXinhua The nine-missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesias Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday. The nine victims were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021