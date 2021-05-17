Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter affiliated to Al-Badr terror outfit, confirms IGP Vijay Kumar

Two terrorists, who were eliminated in the encounter were affiliated to the Al-Badr terror outfit, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists, who were eliminated in the encounter were affiliated to the Al-Badr terror outfit, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday. "Two terrorists killed in the encounter were from Al-Badr terror outfit", Kumar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the police said that two unidentified terrorists have been nuetralised in an encounter at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. "#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (toll 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early morning hours today. Earlier on Sunday, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces in Shopian district.Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security establishment already had input regarding the planting of IED in the Turkawangam area of Shopian. (ANI)

