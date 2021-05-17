Left Menu

Goa CM speaks to Amit Shah regarding damage caused by Tauktae, assured of full support

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:31 IST
Goa CM speaks to Amit Shah regarding damage caused by Tauktae, assured of full support
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state. "Spoke to the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state of Goa," said the Goa CM in a tweet.

He further said that the Home Minister inquired about the damage and assured of full support to the state. "Hon'ble HM inquired about the widespread damage caused by the cyclone in the state and assured full support of all Central agencies to the State for returning to normalcy. We will provide all necessary assistance to Goans impacted by the cyclone," he added.

The Goa CM also held a virtual meeting and directed all the State Government Departments to work on war footing to restore essential services and also assess the damage in detail. Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister had said that two deaths were reported in Goa due to the cyclone.

The cyclone, which nearly touched Goa, has caused as lot of damage in the state. "More than 500 trees have fallen. There were major road blocks also. Around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged. Huge damage has been caused to the electricity department. The fire department, Home department, PWD department, and electricity department along with the disaster management team have been working since morning. I believe it will take two days to streamline everything. The power supply is disrupted. Roads are blocked. We are clearing the main road first," said the chief minister.

"By the grace of God, our COVID hospitals' power supply was not interrupted," he added. The Chief Minister further announced that the families of the deceased will be provided support from the disaster relief fund.

Speaking about the cyclone, he said: "We have to be alert for another two days. The cyclonic winds will continue on May 16 and May 17. The major impact has been on Bardez in North Goa and Mormugao in South Goa." Earlier, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...

Boris Johnson urges 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown eases in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to move to the next stage of considerable easing of lockdown restrictions that allows greater indoor interactions with a heavy dose of caution, as the UK continues to monitor rapidly risin...

Ireland considering giving AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines to ages 40-49

Irish health officials are considering allowing the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson for those aged between 40 and 49 in addition to the current use for over-50s, a senior health official said.The Irish Health ...

9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident found dead

Jakarta Indonesia, May 17 ANIXinhua The nine-missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesias Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday. The nine victims were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021