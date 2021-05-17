Left Menu

DWS upgrading of infrastructure to prevent sewer spillages into Vaal river

In a statement on Sunday, the department said the upgrading of infrastructure to prevent the prolonged sewer spillages into the Vaal River and households in Emfuleni Local Municipality will begin shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:25 IST
DWS upgrading of infrastructure to prevent sewer spillages into Vaal river
Mokgoro and Cwaile also met with representatives of Segwaelane, Makolokoe and Barseba to update them on the government’s efforts to resolve the water challenges in their areas. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is finalising critical tenders to address sewer spillages into the Vaal River and its surroundings.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said the upgrading of infrastructure to prevent the prolonged sewer spillages into the Vaal River and households in Emfuleni Local Municipality will begin shortly.

This as the department is finalising the evaluation of tenders that were advertised in November last year.

Tenders were advertised on 27 November 2020 and closed in January 2021, for the expertise required to assist with the intervention in the areas of civil engineering, mechanical engineering and consultants to implement the work.

"As the evaluation process is at a critical state and on the verge of appointing preferred contractors, the department wishes to stress that it is working tirelessly to ensure that National Treasury, Public Finance Management Act and Supply Chain Management prescripts are meticulously adhered to and that the process has integrity and is beyond reproach.

"In the coming weeks, the department would have finalised the appointment of contractors for them to immediately be on the ground, to urgently address the dire situation that requires urgent intervention," department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau said.

NW Premier tackles water challenges

Meanwhile, North West Premier Job Mokgoro has met with relevant stakeholders in an effort to tackle water shortage challenges in the Madibeng and Rustenburg Municipalities.

Accompanied by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Mmoloki Cwaile, Mokgoro met with representatives from the mining giants including Impala, Samancor and Sibanyi, as well as the leadership of Madibeng and Rustenburg local municipalities.

The purpose of the meeting held at the Madibeng Local Municipality Chambers was to come up with a workable plan of dealing with the water crisis in Segwaelane, Makolokwe, Barseba and Bethanie.

The villages have been experiencing water shortage for some time with protesters recently closing Sun City and recently the Sun City road.

The meeting also heard that illegal connections impact negatively on the reduction of pressure, drilling of boreholes and rehabilitation of the existing ones.

Mokgoro and Cwaile also met with representatives of Segwaelane, Makolokoe and Barseba to update them on the government's efforts to resolve the water challenges in their areas.

The Premier promised affected communities a speedy resolution to their challenges and reiterated that a permanent solution will be to replace ageing asbestos pipes, with proper PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipes to reduce water wastage of leaks and illegal connections.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 provisional against US dollar....

ISMA urges govt to raise minimum selling price of sugar to help mills clear cane dues

With the liquidity of sugar mills been hit due to the lower prices of the sweetener, industry body ISMA on Monday again urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to help millers clear cane dues to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021