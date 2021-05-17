Left Menu

Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to unite against child trafficking

Zulu was speaking on the last day of the human trafficking awareness campaign held in the Northern Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:35 IST
Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to unite against child trafficking
Zulu embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, among road users and communities of Colesberg and Noupoort in the Northern Cape. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on communities to unite and make sure that children, especially young girls have an alternative to being trafficked.

"Issues of education, issues of human settlements, and issues of health are very important for us as the Department of Social Development. But most importantly, issues of employment, because many girls complain that they complete school and then they don't have jobs, and they end up being trafficked," Zulu said.

Zulu was speaking on the last day of the human trafficking awareness campaign held in the Northern Cape.

Zulu embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, among road users and communities of Colesberg and Noupoort in the Northern Cape.

The two-day campaign, held last Thursday and Friday, formed part of protecting women and children against human trafficking.

It was held under the theme "Qaphela! Do not be tricked by traffickers, human trafficking is a serious crime".

The event was conducted in partnership with key stakeholders, including the Departments of Health, Education, Home Affairs, Transport, Safety and Liaison, Commission on Gender Equality and Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) volunteers.

During the campaign, Zulu visited Huis Kiepersol and handed over blankets to old people living at the old age home. She also distributed sanitisers and masks, while educating old people about the importance of registering to be vaccinated.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 provisional against US dollar....

ISMA urges govt to raise minimum selling price of sugar to help mills clear cane dues

With the liquidity of sugar mills been hit due to the lower prices of the sweetener, industry body ISMA on Monday again urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to help millers clear cane dues to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021