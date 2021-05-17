Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks press pause, gold hits 3-mth high on inflation concerns

Markets have been skittish in recent weeks as bumper supplies of central bank stimulus and rising prices in the United States and other countries fuel concerns some economies could overheat, requiring policymakers to tap on the brakes. The MSCI World Index, a broad gauge of equity markets globally, was flat in European trade, albeit less than 2% from a recent record high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:15 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks press pause, gold hits 3-mth high on inflation concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global shares hit the pause button and gold briefly crested a three-month high as surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries and inflation pressures tempered demand for riskier assets. Markets have been skittish in recent weeks as bumper supplies of central bank stimulus and rising prices in the United States and other countries fuel concerns some economies could overheat, requiring policymakers to tap on the brakes.

The MSCI World Index, a broad gauge of equity markets globally, was flat in European trade, albeit less than 2% from a recent record high. That followed its best day since February on Friday after an early week inflation-driven selloff. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

"What markets are doing is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," said Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros, although adding he felt the inflationary pressures would dissipate. Equities were also benefitting from the TINA, or "There Is No Alternative" factor, he said.

"Stock market valuations are not giving the green signal but the question is: compared to what? If you buy bonds you are almost guaranteed to lose money. So the market is more tolerant of higher valuations than it would normally be." Guidance out of Asia was mixed overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1%, Japan's Nikkei down 0.9%, and Chinese blue chips up 1.5%.

April wholesale prices in Japan, the world's third-largest economy, rose at their fastest pace in six and a half years, as rising energy and commodities costs ate into corporate margins, although consumer price inflation remains subdued. In China, retail sales rose 17.7% in April from a year earlier, although they fell short of forecasts for a jump of 24.9%, while industrial output matched expectations with a rise of 9.8%.

The spread of the coronavirus was also dragged with Singapore reporting the highest number of local infections in months and Taiwan seeing a spike in cases. With the U.S. data calendar light this week, all eyes will be on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues about any tightening in monetary policy.

So far, the Fed has argued the inflation spike is transitory, yet last week's University of Michigan consumer survey showed the highest long-term inflation in the past decade. "We believe inflation has reached an important inflection point, and we expect it to be structurally higher than during the last cycle, but not so high as to create major disruptions in markets," said Joseph Amato, chief investment officer for equities at Neuberger Berman.

"This drives our positive view on risk assets and equities." After reaching a six-week peak just above 1.70% last week, 10-year Treasury yields edged lower and were last around 1.62%, while the dollar was unchanged against a basket of currencies at 90.293.

The euro was last up 0.1% at $1.2147, having climbed 0.5% on Friday as yields eased. Bitcoin fell a further 8.3% to its lowest since February after tweets from Elon Musk hinted that Tesla may have sold, or will sell, its holdings.

The dip in U.S. yields combined with inflation concerns helped gold to a three-month peak of $1,855 an ounce before pulling back to trade up 0.5% at $1,851 an ounce. Oil bounced around flat, with Brent and U.S. crude last up 0.1% at $68.74 a barrel and $65.39 a barrel, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 provisional against US dollar....

ISMA urges govt to raise minimum selling price of sugar to help mills clear cane dues

With the liquidity of sugar mills been hit due to the lower prices of the sweetener, industry body ISMA on Monday again urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to help millers clear cane dues to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021