Narada scam: TMC supporters pelt stones on security forces in Kolkata

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:40 IST
Visuals from outside CBI office in Kolkata (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Monday pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outside the CBI office since the morning.

TMC Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were brought to the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's wife Ratna and MP Santanu Sen were also seen in the CBI office.

Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also arrived at the CBI office.Earlier, CBI arrested four then ministers including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee of the West Bengal government in the case related to the Narada sting operation. "CBI has arrested four then ministers (Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee) of West Bengal Government in the case related to Narada sting operation. CBI had registered an instant case on April 16, 2017, on orders of Calcutta High Court," said RC Joshi, Chief Information Officer.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya filed FIR against the CBI over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada sting operation. Bhattacharya in her complaint letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata said, "In the circumstances, I on behalf of my party would request you to immediately take necessary action under the law and do the needful against the CBI officers who had arrested the leaders at the behest of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Governor of the State."

She also requested the Commissioner of Kolkata to treat this complaint as FIR. The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator. (ANI)

