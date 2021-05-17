12 ad hoc teachers, including 6 covid positive, removed from DU's Vivekananda College citing 'no workload'

Left Menu

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 12 ad-hoc teachers from Delhi University's Vivekananda College, including six who are Covid-positive, have been removed from their post citing 'less workload'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 12 ad-hoc teachers from Delhi University's Vivekananda College, including six who are Covid-positive, have been removed from their post citing 'less workload'.

As per the Delhi University Teachers Union's (DUTA) data, Vivekananda college has 42 permanent teachers and 69 ad hoc teachers out of which 12 have been removed. Out of 12 thousand teachers, around 6 thousand have been appointed on an ad hoc basis in Delhi University. Ad hocs get their renewal every 4 months. The services of the 12 teachers were not renewed.

The teachers who were discharged from their duties, however, raised questions that if the workload was there during the first semester (November to March), how is it possible the workload reduced during the ongoing second semester (March to July). "Is it that the workload reduced in this college particularly? If ad hoc teachers of other DU colleges are continuing with their jobs, why would 12 be removed from this college, that too while the classes were on?" a teacher who was discharged after working in the college for eight years told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

Another teacher said, "What about the Covid-positive ad hocs whose services were not resumed? Think of their mental condition? This is not humane." The college administration has not yet provided an official letter to the concerned teachers, other than a Whatsaap text addressed to 'teacher-in-charge.

The Whatsapp text, send on May 2, said that the tenure of these 12 ad hoc teachers had expired and a request was made to 'distribute' the workload among existing faculty. Dr Alok Ranjan Pandey, Vice President of DUTA said that the Vice Chancellor's intervention had been sought in the matter.

"12 ad hoc teachers in Vivekananda college have been removed. Out of those, six are covid positive. We have requested the VC to interfere in this matter as early as possible. The removal has been made citing no workload. The most basic question is how can workload just reduce like that when it did not in the first semester?" Moreover, in the present situation, when all are fighting the pandemic and economic conditions are in bad shape, asking not to renew their service is deploring, observed Pandey.

Out of 12 thousand teachers, around 6 thousand have been appointed on an ad hoc basis in Delhi University. Ad hocs get their renewal every 4 months. DUTA will be writing a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his intervention in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

