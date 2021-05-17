Nornickel pumps out diesel from Arctic fuel tank after small leak

Left Menu

Russia's Nornickel is pumping out diesel from one of its fuel tanks in the Arctic following a leak of 20 liters, the company said Monday, adding that there was no damage to the environment. A year ago, 21,000 tonnes of oil products leaked from a cracked tank at Nornickel's power plant into the Arctic rivers and soil.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NornikOfficial)

Russia's Nornickel is pumping out diesel from one of its fuel tanks in the Arctic following a leak of 20 liters, the company said Monday, adding that there was no damage to the environment. A year ago, 21,000 tonnes of oil products leaked from a cracked tank at Nornickel's power plant into the Arctic rivers and soil. The biggest such accident in the Russian Arctic cost the company $2 billion in fines.

The new leak is much smaller, the company said, adding it had already collected the leaked fuel. The leak was discovered during a routine inspection on Monday of the tank with a total capacity of 20,000 tonnes, it added. Nornickel said it was pumping out the remaining fuel to other reservoirs to minimize risks. It has not disclosed the number of oil products remaining in the tank or the reason behind the leak.

Russia's environment watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, said the diesel leaked from the bottom of the tank due to corrosion. Last year's accident was attributed by Nornickel to the possible melting of permafrost under the tank. However, the technical state regulator concluded that errors during construction and maintenance caused the 2020 leak.

Nornickel has since dismantled some of its old fuel storage and said it would invest 100 billion roubles ($1.35 billion) in infrastructure safety to prevent similar leaks. ($1 = 73.9960 roubles)

