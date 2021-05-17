COVID-19: 7 Oxygen plants from Munich reach Srinagar

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seven oxygen plants reached Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir at 12:45 pm on Monday from Munich, Germany. Lieutenant General of the union territory Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention.

"My deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for providing 7 Oxygen plants to JK UT. With his intervention, these Oxygen plants were airlifted by @IAF_MCC from Munich, Germany and safely landed at Srinagar Airport today at 12:45 pm," Sinha tweeted. He added, "New Oxygen Plants including 5 of 1000 LPM, one of 1500 LPM and one of 600 LPM capacity will further add 7100 LPM to the existing availability. This will hugely augment oxygen supply to the UT health infrastructure."

As per the union health ministry, Jammu and Kashmir currently has 51,623 active cases. A total of 1,89,836 recoveries and 3,149 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

