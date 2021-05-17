Left Menu

IAF airlifts 03 empty cryogenic containers from Dubai

An IL-76 aircraft of the IAF has airlifted 03 empty cryogenic containers from Jamnagar to Al Maktoum, Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:46 IST
IAF airlifts 03 empty cryogenic containers from Dubai
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has coordinated for these containers which will be filled up with Liquid Medical Oxygen in Dubai and brought back by ship to India. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

The heavy-lift transport fleet of IAF has been airlifting empty cryogenic oxygen tankers to their filling stations in India since 22 April 2021, so that they may be filled and transported to their destinations by road or rail. The same activity is now being undertaken at international destinations.

An IL-76 aircraft of the IAF has airlifted 03 empty cryogenic containers from Jamnagar to Al Maktoum, Dubai. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has coordinated for these containers which will be filled up with Liquid Medical Oxygen in Dubai and brought back by ship to India. The airlift will reduce the timelines of transportation of empty containers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

UN Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages an...

AT&T to shed media assets, combine them with Discovery for $43 billion

ATT Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets to create a standalone global streaming business, the...

Soccer - Where has it gone wrong for Barca?

Defeat by Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday condemned Barcelona to a seventh loss of the season - their most since 2007-08 - meaning they can finish third at best in La Liga. Having won eight of the past 12 league titles coming into this cam...

Resurgence of COVID infections to put brakes on cos' earnings recovery: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said if the second wave of the pandemic does not decline to more manageable levels and results in a prolonged and wider lockdowns, it will have a more severe effect on companies earnings recovery.It said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021