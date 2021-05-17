Left Menu

Government should focus on survival of small and medium enterprises: ASSOCHAM secretary-general

Amid concerns that the lockdowns imposed to contain the surge in COVID-19 will make it harder for the country to return to pre-pandemic levels of output, ASSOCHAM secretary-general Deepak Sood said on Monday that small and medium scale industry is the livelihood creator in the country and the government should focus on its survival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:59 IST
Amid concerns that the lockdowns imposed to contain the surge in COVID-19 will make it harder for the country to return to pre-pandemic levels of output, ASSOCHAM secretary-general Deepak Sood said on Monday that small and medium scale industry is the livelihood creator in the country and the government should focus on its survival. Sood told ANI that lockdowns are taking place in a phased manner and in the situation triggered by the second wave of pandemic which has seen surge in COVID-19 cases, the focus cannot be only on the economy.

Referring to increased demand for medical oxygen, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India secretary-general said many members of the organization were asking for ways to convert nitrogen plants into oxygen generators. "Lockdowns are now happening in a phased manner. Right now, I don't think we should only talk about the economy. Small and medium scale industry is the livelihood creator of this country. Its survival is something governemnt should focus on," Sood said.

He emphasised on the safety of oxygen producing plants in the areas likely to be impaced by cyclone 'Tauktae'. "We are in touch with all our members. Many are asking for ways to convert nitrogen plants into oxygen generators. Those who are producing oxygen in cyclone-hit areas, their plants should run without any power disturbance," he added.

According to India Meteorological Department, cyclone 'Tauktae' is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening. It is likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district during the night between 8 pm and 11 pm with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. (ANI)

