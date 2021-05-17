Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, according to officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:20 IST
PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, according to officials. This comes two days after Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting which was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) Maharashtra informed that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae. The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said that operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone.

A heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds was today witnessed at the Gateway of India in Mumbai due to the effect of the cyclone. The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will also be closed for commuters till further notice due to heavy wind speed triggered due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking people to take alternate routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 km per hour at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri. Earlier, the IMD had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...

FEATURE-Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italys largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany.The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles 17 km north of F...

Delhi University lost over 35 teachers to COVID-19

In the last month, Delhi University has lost over 35 teachers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Delhi University Teachers Union DUTA, each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and st...

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021