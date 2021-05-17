Left Menu

COVID-19: Production capacity of Remdesivir increased to nearly 119 lakh vials per month, says Govt

With the sudden increase of cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the government has taken swift actions to enhance the availability of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir across the country. Presently, nearly 119 lakh vials of Remdesivir are being produced per month, the Department of Pharmaceuticals informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:39 IST
COVID-19: Production capacity of Remdesivir increased to nearly 119 lakh vials per month, says Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the sudden increase of cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the government has taken swift actions to enhance the availability of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir across the country. Presently, nearly 119 lakh vials of Remdesivir are being produced per month, the Department of Pharmaceuticals informed on Monday. The department has, ever since, intensified the monitor on the availability, production and supply of Remdesivir. This has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of manufacturing sites of Remdesivir.

Seven Indian pharmaceutical companies, namely Cipla, Dr Reddy's Lab., Hetero, Jubilant Pharma, Mylan, Syngene and Zydus Cadila, were granted voluntary licenses by the patent holder of Remdesivir, Gilead Life Sciences USA. In order to boost production, the approval of 38 additional manufacturing sites were accelerated by the Government. This increased the number of approved manufacturing sites of Remdesivir in the country from 22 to 60 sites, the Department of Pharmaceuticals stated in an official statement.

The manufacturers of Remdesivir are also being facilitated for getting supplies of requisite raw materials and equipment from foreign countries, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs. The export of Remdesiver has been prohibited since April 11, and the customs duty on Remdesivir injection, Remdesivir API, and Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in the manufacture of Remdesivir has also been exempted since April 20.

The Central government has been making allocations to States and UTs, in order to ensure equitable distribution of Remdesivir. The first allocation of 11 lakh vials was made for 19 states and UTs with high demand on April 21 for a period up to April 30. The latest allocation of 76 lakh vials was issued on May 16 for the period up to May 23. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has asked the state governments and UTs to monitor proper distribution within their jurisdiction, covering both government as well as private hospitals, and in line with judicious use as advised in the "National Clinical Guidance for management of adult Covid-19 patients" issued jointly by AIIMS/ICMR Covid-19 National Task Force and Joint Monitoring Group of MoHFW.

State Governments and UTs have also been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply plan in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The states are also asked to coordinate with private distribution channels in the state. States are also to oversee the mechanism for issuance of Remdesivir drug to the needy patients and to advertise it among the public well.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, through National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), is in constant touch with all the States through their Nodal officers and manufacturing companies through their Liaison Officers to keep the complaints regarding supply in check. "India has also received 5.26 lakh vials of Remdesivir donation from other countries and organisations and 40,000 vials were imported. These have also been allocated to the States and UTs", the department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...

Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian authorities said they struck a significant blow against cocaine producers in the country after the discovery and destruction of three mega-factories that they stated could produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.Police found the tarpau...

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...

FEATURE-Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italys largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany.The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles 17 km north of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021