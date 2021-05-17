Railways has delivered over 10K MT liquid medical oxygen to various states

Left Menu

Railways has crossed the milestone of delivering more than 10,300 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) via 160 Oxygen Expresses to 13 states, in slightly over 23 days of time.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Railways has crossed the milestone of delivering more than 10,300 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) via 160 Oxygen Expresses to 13 states, in slightly over 23 days of time. Undeterred by the upcoming Cyclone Tauktae, the Railways on Monday ran two Oxygen Expresses carrying 150 MT of LMO from Gujarat.

As per an official statement from Railways, one Oxygen Express left from Vadodara at 4 am with 2 RORO trucks and 45 MT of LMO for delivery in the Delhi region, while the second Oxygen Express left from Hapa at 5:30 am with 6 tankers, loaded with 106 MT of oxygen relief for the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi region. Punjab is also all set to receive its first Oxygen Express from Bokaro. The express is estimated to reach Punjab's Phillaur at 7 pm with two tankers loaded with 41.07 MT of oxygen relief.

As of Monday, Railways has crossed the milestone of delivering more than 10,300 MT of LMO via 160 Oxygen Expresses to 13 states, in slightly over 23 days of time. The first Oxygen Express delivered a load of 126 MT to Maharashtra on April 24. The Railways have created new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains with their average speed being above 55 km per hour, the statement said.

The technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections. The tracks are also kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. So far 521MT of Oxygen has been delivered to Maharashtra and nearly 3,734 MT to Delhi. Haryana has received 1,290 MT LMO, while nearly 2,652 MT have been delivered to UP. MP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have received 431, 564, 361, and 231 MT of LMO respectively.

The states of Uttarakhand and Kerala have received 200 and 118 MT of oxygen relief via Oxygen Expresses, while both Punjab and Rajasthan got 40 MT of LMO delivered. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night to battle the oxygen crunch the second wave of pandemic brought to the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

