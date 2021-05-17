Left Menu

Citizens urged to oppose any form of violence against LGBT community

“We call on all sectors of society to oppose any form of violence committed against LGBTQI+ persons,” Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST
Citizens urged to oppose any form of violence against LGBT community
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Government has called on citizens to play their part to ensure the safety of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community.

"We call on all sectors of society to oppose any form of violence committed against LGBTQI+ persons," Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said.

The call comes as South Africa joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia under the theme, 'Together: Resisting, Supporting and Healing'.

In 1990, on this day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) took a firm stand to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases, opening a gateway to equal rights and inclusion.

The South African Constitution, which celebrates its 25-year anniversary this year, provides for equal rights to all who live in South Africa.

Ntshavheni said the Bill of Rights reaffirms that the State may not unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone, irrespective of race, gender, marital status, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion or cultural background.

"Government reaffirms its commitment to protecting the rights of all who live in South Africa. Members of the LGBTI+ community are equally protected by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa," the Minister said.

She said the commemoration builds on existing measures to educate and raise awareness amongst the public.

"It is also used to reflect on the progress that has been made by the National Task Team on Gender and Sexual Orientation Based Violence Perpetrated Against LGBTQI+ Persons, which was established to protect and address concerns of the LGBTQI+ community."

As the day is commemorated, Ntshavheni said the government will stop at nothing until the realisation of an equal society that protects the lives and livelihoods of all, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

"The National Strategic Plan On Gender-Based Violence and Femicide remains relevant as a multi-sectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework that coordinates a national response to the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide, which also affects the LGBQTI+ community," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said the government will continue to do all it can to provide a safe environment, particularly for the marginalised members of society, and create a conducive space to ensure their full economic participation in the development of the country.

"As a society, we all have a responsibility to exercise tolerance and respect for each other," Ntshavheni said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...

Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian authorities said they struck a significant blow against cocaine producers in the country after the discovery and destruction of three mega-factories that they stated could produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.Police found the tarpau...

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...

FEATURE-Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italys largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany.The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles 17 km north of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021