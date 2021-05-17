Left Menu

We cannot think of only economy in present situation, saving lives is priority: ASSOCHAM secretary-general

Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM Deepak Sood on Monday said that saving lives and livelihood should be the priority amid the COVID-19 crisis and everyone should find the solution to the problems, the government cannot do it all alone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:00 IST
We cannot think of only economy in present situation, saving lives is priority: ASSOCHAM secretary-general
Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM Deepak Sood. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A complete lockdown was enforced last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 but the lockdowns are now taking place in a phased manner in the surge in the second wave of pandemic and saving lives is a priority, ASSOCHAM secretary-general Deepak Sood has said. Sood told ANI in an interview that different states will peak at different times and "we cannot think of the only economy in the present situation".

He said every individual should come forward and help people in distress. "Everyone should keep this in mind that we do not spread COVID. Everybody should think that if you save a life, you have earned a virtue. It is very important that each and every individual should come forward and help the people in distress," the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India secretary-general said.

He said that everyone has to work to find a solution, this cannot be done alone by the government. Asked if the country was heading towards a big slowdown in economy, Sood said "all these are assumptions".

"Last time there was a complete lockdown but now the lockdowns are happening in a phased manner. Different states will peak at different times. For now, it does not look there will be too much of concern. We can control it within one or two quarters," he said. "We cannot think of the only economy in the present situation. It is more important to save lives and livelihood. Small and medium scale industry is the livelihood creator of this country, their survival is important and government should focus on it," he added.

He said prioritising is important in the fight against COVID-19. Sood said steel plants stopped manufacturing steel to produce oxygen for medical purposes.

"We have to ensure that if I do not need something, I should not hoard it. The people who are in need should be given priority. Industries are coming forward and building the capacity with the local administration, Centre and state governments," he said. Sood said they were in touch with their members in states being affected by cyclone 'Tauktae'.

"We are in touch with all our members in the states where the cyclone is going to hit. We wanted to ensure that industries are geared up. Those industries that are producing oxygen in cyclone-hit areas, their plants should run without any power disturbance. There is a lot of coordination that is going on." According to India Meteorological Department, cyclone 'Tauktae' is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening. It is likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district during the night between 8 pm and 11 pm with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

UK sanctions Myanmar Gems Enterprise in bid to cut off junta funding

Britain announced sanctions against state-owned enterprise Myanmar Gems Enterprise MGE on Monday, saying the move would deprive the military junta there of a key source of funding.The designation against MGE will cut off a key source of fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021