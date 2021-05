BRIEF-EMA Extends Approved Storage Period Of Unopened Thawed Pfizer Vaccine Vial To One Month

European Medicines Agency: * EMA SAYS EMA'S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS RECOMMENDED A CHANGE TO APPROVED STORAGE CONDITIONS OF COMIRNATY

* EMA SAYS CHANGE EXTENDS APPROVED STORAGE PERIOD OF UNOPENED THAWED VIAL AT 2-8°C FROM 5 DAYS TO ONE MONTH * EMA SAYS CHANGE TO APPROVED STORAGE CONDITIONS OF COMIRNATY THAT WILL FACILITATE HANDLING OF VACCINE IN VACCINATION CENTRES ACROSS EUROPEAN UNION (EU)

* EMA says INCREASED FLEXIBILITY IN STORAGE, HANDLING OF VACCINE EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PLANNING , LOGISTICS OF VACCINE ROLL-OUT IN EU STATES Source text: (https://bit.ly/2S0GhEW) Further company coverage:

