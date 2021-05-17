Cyclone Tauktae: Railways monitoring vulnerable areas, key bridges

The Railways Ministry on Monday said that it is taking all the measures to face the cyclonic storm Tauktae and vulnerable areas and important bridges are being constantly monitored by its engineering wing. According to a statement issued by the ministry, all zonal and divisional controls are monitoring the situation and constantly in touch with all the railway stations in Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Konkan Railway, Central Railway and Western Railway.

"Divisions and Zones are in constant touch with State Governments to monitor and plan for any contingency. All emergency response of Railways like Accident Relief Trains (ART), Medical Relief Vans (MRV) and Tower Wagons are put on high alert and readiness for quick turnout in case of any contingency. Reserves of stone dust and boulders are kept readiness for attending to any breaches," the ministry said. It also informed that certain long distance and short distance passenger trains have been temporarily cancelled and pre-terminated keeping in view the evolving weather conditions.

"All vulnerable areas and important bridges are being constantly monitored by Engineering wings and relief material has been kept at convenient locations for quick response," it said. "Safety Department has also reiterated Disaster Management guidelines to prevent loss of life and damage to property. Efforts are on ensure minimal time disruption of any Railway Operations and earliest resumption wherever temporary suspension occurs due to safety reasons," it added.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat.IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had informed that Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.He further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 18. Meanwhile, some places may experience extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)