Left Menu

Bosnia's Serb Republic, Serbia launch construction of 125MW hydro power plant

The Buk Bjela project has not been approved by Bosnia's central authorities in charge of cross-border projects. Belgrade, which supports Republika Srpska, will use a major portion of the 484 million euros ($587.91 million) earmarked for joint infrastructure projects with Bosnia to co-finance the project, Serbia's prime minister Ana Brnabic said.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:18 IST
Bosnia's Serb Republic, Serbia launch construction of 125MW hydro power plant

The prime ministers of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic and neighbouring Serbia on Monday launched the construction of a 125 megawatt (MW) hydro power plant on the Drina river which will help to diversify their future energy mix. The Buk Bijela dam and plant, near the eastern Bosnian town of Foca, will be part of a system of three hydro power plants on the river, worth around 1.1 billion Bosnian marka ($683.2 million), Republika Srpska's prime minister Radovan Viskovic told reporters.

Construction is expected to take four years. "We are proud that we are building it with Serbia ... it means life, connection, survival and prosperity," Viskovic said.

The peace agreement that ended a 1992-95 war left Bosnia divided in to two autonomous regions - Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation - with weak central institutions. The Buk Bjela project has not been approved by Bosnia's central authorities in charge of cross-border projects.

Belgrade, which supports Republika Srpska, will use a major portion of the 484 million euros ($587.91 million) earmarked for joint infrastructure projects with Bosnia to co-finance the project, Serbia's prime minister Ana Brnabic said. Bosnia's foreign minister Bisera Turkovic on Twitter warned Serbia that its role in the project could damage bilateral ties.

"The authorities of Serbia must know ...they not only risk economic damage but also (that they) do not contribute to good neighbourly relations," Turkovic said. Environmentalists from Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro, which all have borders on the Drina, also oppose the development of such plants as they say they are damaging to the environment.

Bosnia's total installed energy production capacity consists of 2,083 MW from larger hydro power plants and 2,065 MW in coal-fired thermal power plants. Small hydro power plants, wind, solar and biomass accounts for a further 112.15 MW. ($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal Affairs and Microsoft sign MoU to support digital transformation of schools

With a vision to build an inclusive, skills-based economy, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MTA today inked a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Microsoft to support the digital transformation of schools such as Eklavya Model Residential Sc...

Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in...

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monda...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, UN General Assembly to meet

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021