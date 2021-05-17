Left Menu

Haryana: 460 cartons of smuggled liquor seized from truck in Sonipat

The Haryana Police on Monday seized 5,520 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district while the consignment was being smuggled in a truck to Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:26 IST
Haryana: 460 cartons of smuggled liquor seized from truck in Sonipat
The Haryana Police seized 460 cases of liquor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Monday seized 5,520 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district while the consignment was being smuggled in a truck to Arunachal Pradesh. A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that truck has been impounded and the consignment, packed in 460 cartons, has been seized.

A primary probe revealed that the illicit liquor was being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Arunachal Pradesh. The liquor has a hologram of distilleries in Chandigarh and Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh). The spokesperson said that while patrolling in the GT road area, a police team received a tip-off about a truck carrying a huge stock of illicit liquor. The team swung into action and seized 460 cartons of liquor from the truck which was parked near a dhaba.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered. The persons involved in liquor smuggling will soon be arrested. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal Affairs and Microsoft sign MoU to support digital transformation of schools

With a vision to build an inclusive, skills-based economy, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MTA today inked a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Microsoft to support the digital transformation of schools such as Eklavya Model Residential Sc...

Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in...

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monda...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, UN General Assembly to meet

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021