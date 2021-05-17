Haryana: 460 cartons of smuggled liquor seized from truck in Sonipat

The Haryana Police on Monday seized 5,520 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district while the consignment was being smuggled in a truck to Arunachal Pradesh. A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that truck has been impounded and the consignment, packed in 460 cartons, has been seized.

A primary probe revealed that the illicit liquor was being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Arunachal Pradesh. The liquor has a hologram of distilleries in Chandigarh and Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh). The spokesperson said that while patrolling in the GT road area, a police team received a tip-off about a truck carrying a huge stock of illicit liquor. The team swung into action and seized 460 cartons of liquor from the truck which was parked near a dhaba.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered. The persons involved in liquor smuggling will soon be arrested. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

