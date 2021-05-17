Left Menu

MyGov launches innovation challenge to create Indian Language Learning App

MyGov has launched the Innovation Challenge to create an app that will enable individuals to learn simple sentences of any Indian language and acquire a working knowledge of a language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:53 IST
MyGov envisions the app to be multi-modular, with the capacity to teach through the written word, voice and video/visuals. Image Credit: Twitter(@mygovindia)

MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, in partnership with the Department of Higher Education has launched an Innovation Challenge for creating an Indian Language Learning App. This Innovation Challenge has been launched to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of celebrating India's cultural diversity through greater interaction among its constituent parts.

MyGov has launched the Innovation Challenge to create an app that will enable individuals to learn simple sentences of any Indian language and acquire a working knowledge of a language. The objective of this challenge is to create an app that will promote regional language literacy, thereby creating greater cultural understanding within the country. The key parameters that will be looked into will include ease of use, simplicity, Graphical User Interface, gamification features, UI, UX and superior content, which makes it easy and fun to learn an Indian language.

The Innovation Challenge is open to Indian individuals, startups and companies. MyGov envisions the app to be multi-modular, with the capacity to teach through the written word, voice and video/visuals. App developers can propose multiple interfaces for the engagement of learners. The innovation challenge can be accessed at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/indian-language-app-challenge/. All terms and conditions for the challenge are also stated on that page and participants are encouraged to visit the site.

The Innovation Challenge closes on 27 May 2021. Upon evaluation of submission of prototypes, the top 10 teams will be invited to make presentations and the top 3 will be selected by a jury. The top 3 will receive funding of INR 20, 10 and 5 lakhs to make the apps better. The solutions would be evaluated based on broad parameters such as Innovation, Scalability, Usability, Interoperability, Ease of deployment/roll-out and Campaign.

(With Inputs from PIB)

