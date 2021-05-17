Left Menu

Haryana to purchase anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO

Haryana will purchase anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO for treatment of coroanvirus patients, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:15 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana will purchase anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO for treatment of coroanvirus patients, state Health Minister Anil Vij said. He said the drug helps in faster recovery of patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The state has seen surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

"Haryana will purchase anti-Covid drug 2DG developed by DRDO for treatment of covid patients. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Today released the drug which helps in faster recovery of patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence", Vij said in a tweet. DRDO chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Monday that new anti-COVID drug 2-DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus.

"The drug 2DG developed by us should work against the various strains of the COVID-19 virus," Reddy told ANI He added that the organisation was hoping to ramp up production of the drug up to one lakh sachet per day by the first week of June.

"From the first week of June, we are hoping to ramp up the production of the drug as the process to develop it takes around one month. We are hoping to increase the number of sachets production to one lakh per day," Reddy said. Deepak Sapra, CEO of Pharmaceutical Services and API, Dr Reddy's Labs, said the new anti-COVID drug is an add-on and not a substitute for any of the drugs that are used to treat coronavirus patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

