Pulwama resident arrested in Delhi for planning to kill Hindu priest

A 26-year-old resident of Pulwama was arrested in Delhi's Pahar Ganj for planning to kill a priest, Swami Narsinghanand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old resident of Pulwama was arrested in Delhi's Pahar Ganj for planning to kill a priest, Swami Narsinghanand. As per a statement, the accused, John Muhammad (alias Jaan), a resident of Pulwama, was arrested from a hotel room around 6.30 pm on April 28. A 0.30 bore pistol, two magazines and 15 lives rounds were seized from his luggage.

Other items in his luggage included an orange kurta, a piece of kalawa, pure kumkum chandan tika and a wooden beaded necklace. He had earlier been booked in 2016 for stone pelting at the time of the death of Burhan Wani, commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Muhammad revealed that he had come in contact with Abid, a Mujahid (terrorist) of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in December last year and later in April 2021. "Abid and subject grew strong bonding as both wanted to fight against the Indian government. They met twice, first in December 2020 and later in April 2021. They were frequently in touch with each other on WhatsApp," the Delhi Police's statement said.

The statement added that Abid had assigned Muhammad the task of assassinating Swami Narsinghanand as he committed 'Gustakh-e-Rasool'. He also taught the latter how to handle a weapon. He gave him Rs 6,500 in cash and Rs 35,000 his bank account. Mohd met Abid's source, Umar, in Delhi's Jama Masjid to procure a weapon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

