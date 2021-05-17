Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Seven rain-related deaths in Kerala since May 12, over 5,200 people in relief camps

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that seven rain-related deaths have been reported in the state since May 12 and 5,235 people are in relief camps due to the impact of cyclone Tauktae.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:50 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Seven rain-related deaths in Kerala since May 12, over 5,200 people in relief camps
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that seven rain-related deaths have been reported in the state since May 12 and 5,235 people are in relief camps due to the impact of cyclone Tauktae. "As on 3 pm on Monday, there are 5,235 persons from 1,479 families in 175 disaster relief camps across the state that were started in the wake of the cyclone," Vijayan told media personnel here.

Out of 5,235 people in the relief camps, 2,034 are men, 2,191 are women and 1,010 are children. As many as 1,427 people from Ernakulam district are in the camps and 1,180 from Thiruvananthapuram. He said 310.3 km of roads in local self-government bodies were damaged in the heavy rains along with 34 anganwadis, 10 schools and 11 primary health centres.

He added that 1,464 houses were partially damaged and 68 were completely damaged by the rains across the state. Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department said that cyclone Tauktae, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph and further intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm".

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that cyclone Tauktae is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18. He further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 18. Some places may experience extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudans arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm t...

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. ...

Illegal liquor factory busted in UP's Hathras, three held

An illegal liquor-manufacturing unit has been busted and three people arrested from the spot in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district, police said on Monday. Police recovered over 230 litres of rectified spirit besides thousands of bottles, caps ...

'Sticky' speech, other evocative words may improve language

During a study at the University of Miami, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology had previously found that children tend to learn words higher in iconicity earlier in development then they do wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021