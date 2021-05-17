Left Menu

Rs 1.2 crore financial assistance disbursed to registered construction workers in J-K's Udhampur, says Dy Commissioner

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on Monday disbursed a financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore for 12,000 active registered construction workers of the district.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Chib (right) handing over to the disbursal paper to Assistant Labour Commissioner Pradyot Gupta.. Image Credit: ANI

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17: Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on Monday disbursed a financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore for 12,000 active registered construction workers of the district. They will each be given Rs 1,000 for the Month of May and June to tide over difficulties amid the COVID-induced lockdown.

The financial assistance has been provided by the Labour department under Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB) for May, Assistant Labour Commissioner Pradyot Gupta informed. He added that the amount was released to the construction workers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The move has come following the announcement made by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for providing financial assistance to the registered construction workers as COVID relief for two months amid the second wave of the infection.

Chib hailed the Labour department for its proactive efforts in providing quick relief to poor labourers. At present, Jammu and Kashmir has 51,623 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

