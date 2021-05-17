Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on wrestler Sushil Kumar

Around two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium here, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also absconding in the same case, Delhi Police officials said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium, including Kumar. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

However, wrestler Sushil on May 5 had denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium. Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics. (ANI)

