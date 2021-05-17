Left Menu

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on wrestler Sushil Kumar

Around two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium here, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:04 IST
Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on wrestler Sushil Kumar
Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Around two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium here, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also absconding in the same case, Delhi Police officials said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium, including Kumar. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

However, wrestler Sushil on May 5 had denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium. Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta High Court stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting case: Officials.

Calcutta High Court stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting case Officials....

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudans arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm t...

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. ...

Illegal liquor factory busted in UP's Hathras, three held

An illegal liquor-manufacturing unit has been busted and three people arrested from the spot in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district, police said on Monday. Police recovered over 230 litres of rectified spirit besides thousands of bottles, caps ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021