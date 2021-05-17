Left Menu

Odisha govt fixes charges for hiring ambulances

The Odisha government on Monday fixed charges for hiring various types of ambulances amid complaints that patients and their relatives were being exploited.In a notification, the Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law.As per the notification, small ambulances such as Maruti Omni, Tata Magic and Maruti Eco will charge Rs 750 up to 10 km.Small ambulances with basic life support facilities will charge Rs 1,000 up to the same distance.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Monday fixed charges for hiring various types of ambulances amid complaints that patients and their relatives were being exploited.

In a notification, the Commerce and Transport Department said that any deviation from the fixed charge will be punishable under the law.

As per the notification, small ambulances such as Maruti Omni, Tata Magic and Maruti Eco will charge Rs 750 up to 10 km.

Small ambulances with basic life support facilities will charge Rs 1,000 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge Rs 30 per additional km thereafter.

Medium category ambulances such as Mahindra Bolero will charge Rs 1,000 up to 10 km. Those with basic life support facilities in this category will charge Rs 1,500 up to the same distance. These kinds of ambulances will charge Rs 50 per additional km thereafter.

Large ambulances such as Tata Winger, Force Traveller and Tata 407 will charge Rs 1,250 up to 10 km. These ambulances with basic life support system facilities will charge Rs 2,000 up to the same distance and Rs 50 per km thereafter.

The charges shall be revised from time to time, based on changes in fuel prices in the state, the notification said.

The decision comes amid complaints that ambulances were charging patients thousands of rupees for short distances and exploiting them during emergency.

