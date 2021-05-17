Centre, Telangana government more interested in polls, did not ensure enough vaccines: Hanumantha Rao

Left Menu

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday accused the central and state governments of failing to manage COVID-19 situation and alleged that they had not been able to procure vaccines in adequate numbers to provide them to people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:09 IST
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday accused the central and state governments of failing to manage COVID-19 situation and alleged that they had not been able to procure vaccines in adequate numbers to provide them to people. Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that they are more interested in elections.

"Both the state and central governments have failed in controlling the pandemic situation while many people are suffering. In Mahbubnagar district, people who have been tested positive for the infection are taking shelter in funeral grounds due to the lack of isolation centres," Rao alleged. He also alleged that Modi government had failed to procure adequate vaccines from the two vaccine manufacturing companies in India and in ensuring the availability of vaccine.

"If the Modi government had not exported the vaccine earlier, India and its people might have been in a much better situation today. The Centre should have ordered the required amount of vaccines from these companies in the beginning itself," Rao said. The Congress leader said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also failed in saving the lives of Telangana people.

"KCR could not provide vaccines to the people of Telangana despite having Covaxin manufacturing company Bharat Biotech here in Hyderabad. Due to their negligence, the people of the state are unable to get vaccine and are suffering," Rao said. He said Modi government should use all its energies in getting people vaccinated and not targeting opponents.

Telangana has 50,969 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

