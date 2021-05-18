Left Menu

Cyclone impacts power supply to 23 lakh consumers in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:17 IST
Cyclone impacts power supply to 23 lakh consumers in Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Electric supply to over 23 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra was impacted because of the Tauktae cyclonic storm on Monday, the state discom said.

Supply to over 56 per cent of the consumers in Palghar, Thane, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts was restored by 2100 hrs, an official said.

Nearly three-fourths of 184 hospitals that reported an impact on electric supply had their power restored by evening, as per the data. Eight of the ten oxygen plants which reported an impact were back to normal.

Among the residential consumer connections, 23.79 lakh reported an impact and 13.24 lakh had their connections restored, the data said.

The passage of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea had resulted in gusty winds along with rains in western Maharashtra, especially the coastal areas, which led to the snapping of cables, forcing shutting down of supply as a precaution.

However, the data excludes large parts of the financial capital which is served by other power utilities.

PTI AA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bournemouth take narrow lead over Brentford in playoff semi-final

Arnaut Danjumas second-half goal earned Bournemouth a narrow 1-0 advantage over Brentford in the first leg of their Championship promotion playoff semi-final on Monday. With a limited but vociferous crowd inside the Vitality Stadium, the so...

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks

Technology stocks pulled Wall Streets main indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling about 1 as signs of growing inflationary pressures raised concern about monetary policy tightening.Six of the 11 major SP sectors de...

Biden to send 20 mln doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White...

France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Frances president said on Monday he would work with Egypts president and Jordans king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.For me there needs to be a process for a cea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021