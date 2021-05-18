Cyclone impacts power supply to 23 lakh consumers in Maha

Electric supply to over 23 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra was impacted because of the Tauktae cyclonic storm on Monday, the state discom said.

Supply to over 56 per cent of the consumers in Palghar, Thane, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts was restored by 2100 hrs, an official said.

Nearly three-fourths of 184 hospitals that reported an impact on electric supply had their power restored by evening, as per the data. Eight of the ten oxygen plants which reported an impact were back to normal.

Among the residential consumer connections, 23.79 lakh reported an impact and 13.24 lakh had their connections restored, the data said.

The passage of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea had resulted in gusty winds along with rains in western Maharashtra, especially the coastal areas, which led to the snapping of cables, forcing shutting down of supply as a precaution.

However, the data excludes large parts of the financial capital which is served by other power utilities.

