PTI | United Nations | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:46 IST
UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Dujarric said 41 education facilities have been damaged according to U.N. staff on the ground.

"The power supply across Gaza has been reduced to six to eight hours per day, on average, with a number of feeder lines not functioning," he said.

"That, in turn, disrupts the provision of health care and other basic services, including water, hygiene and sanitation." He said the World Food Program has started providing emergency assistance for more than 51,000 people in north Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

