ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae. After Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday where ONGC's major production installations and drilling rigs are located many unfortunate incidences have occurred involving three construction barges of M/s Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one drilling rig of ONGC deployed for exploration purpose.

As per an official statement, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata - two ships of the Indian Navy and one Tug Boat of Afcons, one OSV (Offshore Supply vessel) of ONGC, Coast Guard vessel 'ICG Samarth' have been pressed into service for the rescue service of Barge 'Papaa-305' that started drifting after its anchors gave way. Three more ONGC OSVs and two MSVs (Multipurpose Support Vessel) have been mobilized for the same purpose. The statement also said that anchors of Barge 'Support Station-3' gave away and it started drifting. Two ONGC OSVs are on their way to provide help.

"Barge 'Gal Constructor' is drifting at Colaba Point with water ingress in engine room. Coast Guard vessel 'ICG Samrat' and Mumbai Port Trust vessel 'Water Lily' are at the location for rescue and support," the statement said. "ONGC Drill Ship 'Sagar Bhushan' deployed for exploration in western offshore, lost its anchors and started drifting north. Four ONGC charter hired vessels are at the location for rescue operations. Two ONGC MSVs are also on their way. 'ICGS Shoor' of Coast Guard has been diverted for rescue operations," it added. (ANI)

