Cyclone Tauktae: Six Army team activated for rescue, relief operations in Diu

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that six rescue and relief teams have been activated for rescue and relief operations in Diu in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:32 IST
Indian Army clearing road between Gir and Diu (Pic credit: Indian Army Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that six rescue and relief teams have been activated for rescue and relief operations in Diu in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Six additional Army teams have also been staged forward to Junagarh to deal with aftereffects of cyclone at other cyclone-hit places like Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

"These teams had travelled for 12 hours, braving cyclonic high-speed winds and rains to reach Diu," the Indian Army said. The Army team cleared the road between Gir and Diu which was blocked at many places due to fallen trees, debris and damaged electrical wires along with poles.

"Working overnight under adverse climatic conditions, the road between Gir and Diu which was blocked at many places due to fallen trees, debris and damaged electrical wires along with poles was cleared by the Army teams restoring movement of essential supplies, medical support and civil traffic to cyclone-hit Diu," it said. It further said that the wind speeds having considerably reduced, Army teams are now assisting the administration to save lives and restore property by helping the locals.

The Army team will continue the rescue and relief work throughout the day today. As Cyclone Tauktae continues to impact several states on the Western Coast including Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the cyclone is continuing to show a weakening trend.

"Extremely severe" Cyclone Tauktae unleashed devastating winds that reached speeds up to 190 kilometres per hour as the storm made landfall in Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees. In a tweet by the meteorological department, it read, "The Cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

