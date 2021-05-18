Left Menu

Rising prices of fertilisers worry farmers in Maharashtra

The Kharif season yield this year may go down and cause a shortage of food grains, Borade claimed.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:44 IST
Rising prices of fertilisers worry farmers in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have raised concern over the rising prices of fertilizers amid the grim COVID-19 situation and sought help from the government ahead of the upcoming sowing season.

When contacted, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse told PTI that they have written to the central government to reduce the prices of fertilizers.

Notably, the Centre recently said it is considering subsidies to offset the rise in global prices of raw materials of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers in a bid to ensure their availability to farmers at subsidized rates across the country.

The government said it was taking all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of farmers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Farmer Deepak Joshi from Devgaon in Paithan said the rising prices of fertilizers have upset his farming budget.

He said his crop yield last year got sold at lower prices than normal as there were no buyers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

''Government agencies suggest the use of fertilisers while sowing seeds. Not only fertilisers, but the cost of every activity has gone up due to a fuel price hike. Earlier, two bags of fertilizers used to cost around Rs 1,100 each. Now, each bag costs around Rs 1,925,'' he said.

Farmer Ishwar Sapkal from Soyegaon town also expressed similar woes.

''To cultivate jowar for a yield of 100 kg of grains, we need 25 kg fertiliser which costs Rs 1,000 now. Last time, I fetched a price of Rs 1,000 per quintal for my jowar crop. So there was no profit at all,'' he said.

Sakpal has 40 acres of land and this year, he has taken up the cultivation of turmeric, ginger and cotton which need the fewer amount of fertilisers as compared to other crops.

Kalidas Apet, working president of the pro-farmer outfit Shetkari Sanghatna, said the increase in rates of fertilizers is justified only if farmers get the right price for their produce.

Local agriculture expert Vijayanna Borade said the current second wave of COVID-19 coupled with the fuel price hike and rising prices of fertilizers were a big cause of worry for farmers.

''The government gave Rs 2,000 each to farmers through the Kisan Samman Yojana, but it has got neutralized with the fertilizer price hike. The Kharif season yield this year may go down and cause a shortage of food grains,'' Borade claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Russias Foreign Intelligence Service SVR chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. The United States a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021