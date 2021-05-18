Left Menu

Abetment to suicide case filed against MP Congress MLA after woman dies at his residence

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Congress leader and former forest minister Umang Singhar after a woman allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:56 IST
Former MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Congress leader and former forest minister Umang Singhar after a woman allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhopal. According to Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal, the domestic help who lived at Singhar's residence and his wife were questioned.

"All relevant witnesses are being questioned. Postmortem was done and the report awaited. Statements of the woman's mother and son were also recorded. Further investigation is underway," he said. "The FIR has been registered against Singhar under IPC Section 306 for abetment of suicide," he added.

A woman allegedly died by suicide at the residence of Congress MLA Singhar in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)

