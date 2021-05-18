Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to CMs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator

In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Administrator of Dadra And Nagar Haveli to take an update about the situation and about any help they required from the Central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to CMs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Administrator of Dadra And Nagar Haveli to take an update about the situation and about any help they required from the Central government. A powerful cyclone has battered the country's west coast and made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night and the process is likely to continue for three hours, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as authorities evacuated thousands of people.

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast in Gujarat. As Cyclone Tauktae continues to impact several states on the Western Coast, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the cyclone is continuing to show a weakening trend.

"Extremely severe" Cyclone Tauktae unleashed devastating winds that reached speeds up to 190 kilometres per hour as the storm made landfall in Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees. In a tweet by the meteorological department, it read, "The Cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Russias Foreign Intelligence Service SVR chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. The United States a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021