Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to CMs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator
In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Administrator of Dadra And Nagar Haveli to take an update about the situation and about any help they required from the Central government.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST
In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Administrator of Dadra And Nagar Haveli to take an update about the situation and about any help they required from the Central government. A powerful cyclone has battered the country's west coast and made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night and the process is likely to continue for three hours, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as authorities evacuated thousands of people.
Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast in Gujarat. As Cyclone Tauktae continues to impact several states on the Western Coast, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the cyclone is continuing to show a weakening trend.
"Extremely severe" Cyclone Tauktae unleashed devastating winds that reached speeds up to 190 kilometres per hour as the storm made landfall in Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees. In a tweet by the meteorological department, it read, "The Cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
