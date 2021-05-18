Left Menu

'Severe' cyclonic storm Tauktae to weaken in next three hours: IMD

Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that is hovering over Saurashtra in Gujarat would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:40 IST
'Severe' cyclonic storm Tauktae to weaken in next three hours: IMD
Visual representation of Cyclone Tauktae (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that is hovering over Saurashtra in Gujarat would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. "Severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' lay centered at 08:30 hrs IST of May 18 over Saurashtra, about 130 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar and 10 kilometers east of Amreli. It would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours," IMD tweeted.

The meteorological department informed that 'Tauktae' lay centered at 09:30 am over Saurashtra, near latitude 21.65 degrees north and longitude 71.35 degrees east, about 205 kilometers southwest of Ahmedabad, 125 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting on cyclone situation and rainfall conditions in the state, especially in the 14 coastal districts, today.

IMD had earlier said the eye of cyclonic storm Tauktae has ended and it is now disorganizing. "The VSCS 'TAUKTAE' lay centred at 0430 HRS IST of 18TH MAY 2021 over SAURASHTRA, near LAT. 21.40°N AND LONG. 71.20°E, about 85 KM north-northeast of Diu and 20 KM south of AMRELI. The cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and NDRF continued to remain vigilant and carry out rescue operations along the Western coast. According to Pramod Yadav, Deputy commandment, NDRF, "Connectivity of COVID hospital was blocked due to damage caused by the cyclone in Goa, NDRF team clearing the road to restart the connectivity."

Following the effects of the cyclone, IMD predicted light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of West-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Hathras, Firozabad, Badayun, Aligarh, Sikandra Rao, Narora, Raya, Igals, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Alwar, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Viratnagar, Kairthal, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Pilani, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next two hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people.

PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people....

PM Modi holds meeting with field officials from states, districts on COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister...

PREVIEW-South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency.South Korean official...

One dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two others injured when a mini-load carrier skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.The vehicle was on its way to Neel from Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021