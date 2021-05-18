Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress asks why COVID vaccine exported abroad amid shortage in India

Amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage reported from different parts of the country, Uttarakhand Congress has put up a poster outside its office at Rajpur Road in Dehradun questioning the Centre why COVID-19 vaccines were exported abroad.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:10 IST
Poster outside Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee office (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage reported from different parts of the country, Uttarakhand Congress has put up a poster outside its office at Rajpur Road in Dehradun questioning the Centre why COVID-19 vaccines were exported abroad. The poster put up by Congress State President Pritam Singh and Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma reads, "Modi Ji, why did you send the vaccines of our children abroad."

Talking about the poster, Lalchand Sharma said, "The people, especially the youth of the country and the state, are not getting corona vaccine. The main reason behind this is that the Central government sent the vaccines abroad." The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a 'false image' of the government is being built at the 'cost of Indian lives'.

Earlier today, Congress MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari took to Twitter and posted a video of India's Permanent Representative to UN, T S Tirumurti briefing the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York that India has exported more vaccines than used in the vaccination of its own people. He said that he had 'warned' External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha to not build a 'false image at the cost of Indian lives'.

"Do watch India's Permanent Representative to UN T S Tirumurti state that India has exported more vaccine than inoculated its own people I had warned Dr S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on his face. Do not build NDA/BJP government's false image at the cost of Indian lives," Tewari tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

