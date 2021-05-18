Cyclone Tauktae: 3 dead in Gujarat; CM Rupani holds meeting to review situation

At least three people have lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. Rupani held a high-level review meeting on cyclone situation and rainfall conditions in the state, especially in the 14 coastal districts.

"Three people have lost their lives due to cyclone Tauktae. Around 40,000 trees have fallen and 16,500 huts have affected in the state due to the cyclone," said the Chief Minister. Currently, the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is hovering over Saurashtra in Gujarat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier today said it would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours. "Severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' lay centered at 08:30 hrs IST of May 18 over Saurashtra, about 130 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar and 10 kilometers east of Amreli. It would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours," IMD tweeted.

The meteorological department informed that 'Tauktae' lay centered at 09:30 am over Saurashtra, near latitude 21.65 degrees north and longitude 71.35 degrees east, about 205 kilometers southwest of Ahmedabad, 125 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar. (ANI)

