Left Menu

Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:09 IST
Energy agency: End new fossil fuel supply investments
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world's energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050, including ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells.

The Paris-based agency said in a report released Tuesday that it has determined there is a narrow but viable pathway for building a global energy sector with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Several countries, including the United States and the European Union, have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions — meaning only as much planet-warming gas is released into the atmosphere as can be absorbed — by mid-century.

The IEA report sets out 400 steps needed to transform how energy is produced, transported, and used. These include no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, an end to the sale of new internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, and a four-fold increase in the deployment of solar and wind power compared to last year's record level.

The IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said the transformation would create millions of new jobs and boost economic growth worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support

The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa S...

269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave of pandemic: Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties ...

National team call-up inspired me ahead of AFC Champions League: Dheeraj Singh

The talented Dheeraj Singh says being called for the Indian football team camp, which gave him an opportunity to train with the countrys top goalkeepers, acted as huge motivation prior to his brilliant showing for FC Goa in the AFC Champion...

Spain, Morocco square off after 6,000 migrants arrive by sea

Spain faced a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis Tuesday after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border controls in their nation to swim or paddle in inflatable boats onto European soil.By Tuesday morning, around 6,000 people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021