BRIEF-Oman's OQ says will develop one of world's biggest green fuels projects

* OMAN'S OQ SAYS WILL DEVELOP "ONE OF THE BIGGEST GREEN FUELS PROJECTS IN THE WORLD" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERCONTINENTAL ENERGY AND ENERTECH HOLDING - TWITTER

* PROJECT WILL HAVE 25 GIGAWATT CAPACITY * PROJECT WILL PRODUCE MILLION OF TONNES/YEAR OF ZERO-CARBON GREEN FUEL

