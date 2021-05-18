Left Menu

Eskom returns seven generation units to service over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have returned seven generation units to service. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:04 IST
Eskom has requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has suspended loadshedding from 4 am this morning, until 5 pm, due to an improvement in the power system.

"This has helped ease the supply constraints and enabled Eskom to suspend loadshedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak. Stage 2 loadshedding will therefore again be implemented from 5 pm until 10 pm tonight," Eskom said on Tuesday.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.

"We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter demand period. Should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, loadshedding may be necessary, most likely between 5 pm and 10 pm during the winter period."

Eskom has requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable.

"We thank the people of South Africa for their understanding during this time of loadshedding," Eskom said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

