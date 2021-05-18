Left Menu

Petrol crosses Rs 99 in Mumbai after rates hiked again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:02 IST
Petrol crosses Rs 99 in Mumbai after rates hiked again
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 99 a litre mark in Mumbai after oil companies raised petrol and diesel rates on surge in international oil prices.

Petrol price was increased by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike - tenth this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to Rs 92.85 a litre and diesel rose to Rs 83.51.

Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for Rs 99.14 and diesel is priced at Rs 90.71 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The hike comes as Brent crude oil price rose above USD 70 per barrel for the first time since March 15.

This is the tenth increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 103.80 per litre and Rs 96.30 a litre, respectively.

In 10 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.46 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.78.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1000 children, parents reach out to govt helpline to tackle COVID woes

From facing loneliness in COVID-19 isolation ward to exhibiting aggressive behaviour after parents contracted the virus, over 1,000 children and parents have reached out to government helpline seeking help.With an objective of providing psy...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

Tel Aviv Israel, May 18 ANISputnik The Israel Defense Forces IDF said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized. An assailant armed ...

BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021