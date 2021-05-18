Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.

The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official sources said.

On receipt of information, the Fire and Rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire in two hours, they said.

However, there was no damage to the power plant.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The 840-Megawatt thermal power plant is one of the base load power plants for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and has four units of 210 MW each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)