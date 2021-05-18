Left Menu

Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:04 IST
Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.

The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official sources said.

On receipt of information, the Fire and Rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire in two hours, they said.

However, there was no damage to the power plant.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

The 840-Megawatt thermal power plant is one of the base load power plants for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and has four units of 210 MW each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on local containment zones, aggressive testing and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners DCs of various districts, Karnataka Chief...

Treat as representation plea to exempt NGOs from prior permission to receive foreign donations: HC

A PIL to exempt registered NGOs from taking prior permission under FCRA to receive foreign contributions in the form of equipment for COVID-19 was heard on Tuesday by the Delhi High Court which asked the Centre to treat the plea as a repres...

Germany pledges 40 mln euros to support civilians in Gaza

Germany on Tuesday pledged 40 million euros 48.86 million to ramp up humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, where more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the latest Israeli airstrikes, according to the U.N. Today, I will lobby...

AB de Villiers not coming out of international retirement for T20 WC, confirms CSA

Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday announced that former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement as the batsman has decided once and for all that his decision to retire remains final. Discussions with AB de Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021