Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India (FAME) scheme for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell electric automobiles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India (FAME) scheme for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell electric automobiles. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh's direction came after taking note of the petitioner Ashwini Kumar, a practicing advocate, seeking directions to the respondent to expand the scope and ambit of the FAME India Phase II scheme.

The petition sought directions to the respondent to extend hydrogen energy infrastructure and make fuel cell electric vehicles eligible for incentives under the FAME India Phase II scheme so that the allocated budget towards the adoption of e-mobility in India could be achieved faster to benefit the public. "FAME India schemes do not specifically distinguish between electric vehicles by way of their battery operation or hydrogen fuel cell operation, but only fail to include the electric vehicles driven by hydrogen fuel cells within the ambit of the scheme and there is no reason to not include hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles within the FAME India schemes and extend the incentives under the scheme to hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and its respective refueling infrastructure," the petition said.

The plea stated that the primary objectives of the said FAME schemes are to reduce the dependence on petroleum resources, counter the impact of internal combustion engine vehicles on the environment, and keep pace with the gradual shift of the automobile industry towards alternate fuels including electric. It also said that with the growing pace of solar power generation in India, the need to prepare a suitable and cost-effective energy storage method would inadvertently lead to the large-scale utilization of hydrogen as an effective storage medium that could efficiently be utilized for transportation.

"In the global technological sphere the advancements in hydrogen energy infrastructure and utilities are moving ahead in an accelerated manner and if India does not adapt quickly to these developments then it will lose on its chance to become a global clean energy giant," the plea added. (ANI)

