Cyclone Tauktae: Wall, footpath near Gateway of India damaged

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cyclonic storm Tauktae damaged a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the iconic Gateway of India here and some jetty stones in the vicinity also got dislodged due to its impact, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The main structure of the historic monument did not suffer any damage, but a portion of the footpath near it caved-in, they said.

Huge tidal waves in the Arabian Sea threw heaps of garbage at the monument, which is a major tourist attraction, as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast on Monday, they said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said they picked up four trucks of garbage from the premises of the monument in south Mumbai after the cyclonic storm subsided.

''A number basalt stones near the Gateway of India have got dislodged with the impact of the cyclone and a small portion of the footpath there caved-in,'' the official said.

The area has been barricaded and the stones collected for repairs, he said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the monument on Tuesday and reviewed the damage caused in the premises and the cleanliness work undertaken there by the civic body.

''There is no damage to the main structure, but the sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the Gateway of India have been damaged. Due to the impact of the tidal waves and wind, some of the jetty stones came off and were thrown five metres away,'' Pednekar told PTI.

The rough sea also dumped tonnes of garbage near the iconic Marine Drive in south Mumbai, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

