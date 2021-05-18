Left Menu

Five suspects arrested for impersonating police officers

Police received a tip-off about the suspects who were masquerading as police officers at a local tavern, one of them were believed to be armed with a firearm and wearing a police reflector jacket.

The Police in Hoopdal, outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo, have arrested five suspects aged between 27 and 44 for allegedly impersonating police officers at the Skierlik village.

They swiftly responded and five suspects were cornered and arrested while trying to flee from the scene in a VW Polo.

Police searched the vehicle and confiscated a bulletproof vest, a SAPS summer pair of trousers, two Constable rank structures, a police belt, a 9mm pistol, a magazine, eight rifles, live ammunition, one reflector jacket and a motor vehicle.

The suspects will still be profiled to determine if they were previously involved in any other crimes. The origin of the recovered items will also be revealed by the ongoing police investigations.

The suspects will appear in Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court today, facing charges of impersonating police officers, possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition, driving under the influence of liquor and possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police investigations are still underway.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

